08.12.2017 | 13:56
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, December 8

AXA Property Trust Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

(LEI Number 213800AF85VEZMDMF931)

8 December 2017

Result of AGM

Please be advised that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM') of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions set out in the AGM Notice sent to shareholder were duly passed. A copy of the full voting totals will be published on the Company's website at: www.retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2017 PR Newswire