AXA Property Trust Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, December 8
AXA Property Trust Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)
(LEI Number 213800AF85VEZMDMF931)
8 December 2017
Result of AGM
Please be advised that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM') of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions set out in the AGM Notice sent to shareholder were duly passed. A copy of the full voting totals will be published on the Company's website at: www.retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001