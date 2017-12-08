Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: MSC Industrial Direct Posted Q4 FY17 Results; Diluted EPS Increased 4.9% Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: HD Supply Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 08, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) ("MSC Industrial") has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MSM. The Company posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 31, 2017. The premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repairs, and operations services Company's net sales increased 1.17% on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company MSC Industrial Direct. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HDS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, MSC Industrial Direct most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MSM

Earnings Highlights and Summary

MSC Industrial reported net sales of $753.77 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $745.07 million in Q4 FY16, showing an increase of 1.17% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $745.20 million.

The Company's operating income was $99.98 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $99.24 million in Q4 FY16, rising 0.74% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating expenses were $233.47 million in the reported quarter compared to $234.82 million in Q4 FY16; declining 0.57% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's average daily sales figures were also up by 9.20% on a y-o-y basis.

MSC Industrial's net income was $60.75 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $61.85 million in Q4 FY16, declining 1.78% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 4.90% to $1.07 on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $1.02 in Q4 FY16, beating analysts' estimates of $0.99.

Cash Matters

MSC Industrial's cash and cash equivalents balance was $16.08 million in the fiscal year 2017 compared to $52.89 million in the fiscal year 2016. The Company's GAAP net cash inflow from operating activities were $87.71 million in the reported quarter compared to $115.28 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's free cash flow was $70.09 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $62.07 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company declared dividends of $0.48, payable on November 28, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2017. MSC Industrial completed the acquisition of DECO Tool Supply Co. during the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet

MSC Industrial's long-term debt balance was $557.73 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $478.60 million in Q4 FY16, while the short-term debt balance was $331.99 million in Q4 FY17 versus $267.05 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's accounts receivables were $471.80 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $392.46 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For Q1 FY18, MSC Industrial anticipates revenue to be in the range of $762.00 million - $776.00 million. The Company anticipates average daily sales figures to increase around 12.00% on a y-o-y basis in Q1 FY18. MSC Industrial expects net sales of $734.00 million - $748.00 million, and diluted EPS of $1.03 - $1.07 for Q1 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, MSC Industrial Direct's stock was marginally up 0.61%, ending the trading session at $90.01.

Volume traded for the day: 339.30 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.16%; previous three-month period - up 29.27%; and past six-month period - up 7.10%

After yesterday's close, MSC Industrial Direct's market cap was at $4.87 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors