Utility Services Inc CEO Receives Global Recognition for Innovation in Business Worldwide Magazine Awards

Brian Evans-Mongeon, President and CEO of Utility Services, Inc. has been commended for his outstanding leadership skills by Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM), in the 2017 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The awards celebrate business excellence and leadership from across global industries, and Brian has secured the prestigious top spot in the category of Best Utility Services CEO of the Year- USA.

The utility and power sector is one that has seen significant changes over recent years, and the Vermont based business has been a shining light in this constantly evolving market place. Founded in 2007, Utility Services, Inc. focuses on helping companies meet their obligations and demonstrate compliance to national standards as outlined by the North American Reliability Corporation (NERC).

During their decade of success Brian and his team have conducted over 200 audits, delivered invaluable advice and guidance and supported businesses of varying sizes with their strategic visions for the future.

Since the company was founded, reliability and compliance have been more complex and far reaching in scope, placing additional resource pressures on businesses. Utility Services gives them access to a dedicated, highly experienced team of experts who can guide them through the red tape and advise on important organisational policies and processes. It's a pivotal role that encompasses education, awareness raising and collaborative working.

Utility Services continues to show growth by strengthening its cyber and physical security capabilities. The company is adding staff and tools to enable security measures and methods through the development of exercises and assessments that identify its customers' capabilities. The companies' Securing The Grid exercises demonstrate the commitment to serve the needs by meeting the customer's specific set of security requirements.

Despite the company's significant impact and success, Brian Evans-Mongeon remains modest, putting much of it down to his customers: "Most of Utility Services' growth has come from the success of our customers," he told our reporter. But as Business Worldwide Magazine's judging panel pointed out, the hard work and innovation shown by Brian and his team must not be under-estimated. In the last year alone the organisation has worked with 15 new transmission owners to construct and implement new compliance programmes, ensuring that all clients receive the very highest standards of solution, tailored to their specific needs.

An article on the company can also be found on BWM website https://www.bwmonline.com/2017/12/03/creators-of-customised-compliance/



