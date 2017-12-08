Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top three reasons why healthy beverages are successful in the organic market. This comprehensive list will help the beverage companies to succeed in the organic market.

The current dietary habits of the consumers have paved the way for innovations in the food and beverage industry. The growing health awareness among the consumers has forced them to look for healthy alternatives. Therefore, Quantzig has listed the top three reasons why healthy beverages are successful in the organic market.

According to the food and beverage industry experts at Quantzig, "There is a paradigm shift in the eating habits that has brought organic and healthy food and beverages to the spotlight."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm focused on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and presenting solutions to clients across various industrial sectors. Listed below are some of the top reasons why healthy beverages are successful in the organic market.

Customer's Thirst for Nutrition: Healthy beverages are trending in the organic market because of the affordability, convenience, and efficacy that it provides the customers.

Less Sugar, More Water: The growing need for staying hydrated, especially during summers and extreme humidity, are driving the organic market for beverages.

