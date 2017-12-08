At the request of Acconeer AB, 556872-7654, Acconeer AB shares will be traded on First North as from December 11, 2017.



The company has 19,029,500 shares as per today's date.



Short name: ACCON --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,029,500 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546242 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147041 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556872-7654 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 70 845 73 70.