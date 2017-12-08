SAINT-EPHREM-DE-BEAUCE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, today announced that it has signed an important long-term contract to manufacture components for a new vehicle program in one of the Company's principal markets. The contract, which represents new business for Sigma Industries, is valid for the entire length of the program estimated between 7 to 10 years. Production should begin in the Company's 2020 fiscal year and, based on current program expectations, annual revenues from this agreement could reach up to approximately $9 million.

"This important contract will further enhance Sigma Industries' reach in one of its main sectors of activity. We are proud to have been selected to carry out this large-scale mandate, which is a testament to our ability to satisfy our customers with innovative and high-quality products," said Denis Bertrand, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Industries.

ABOUT SIGMA INDUSTRIES

Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, has two operating subsidiaries and employs 275 people. The Company is active in the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery and wind energy markets. Sigma sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada and Europe.

