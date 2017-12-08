

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Patreon, the crowdfunding platform for artists, announced Wednesday a change in its payment structure that it says will help creators keep more money. Meanwhile, many are concerned that the change may discourage their patrons from pledging.



According to creators, the shift in fees from creators to patrons will result in fewer people supporting their work.



Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to receive funding directly from their fans, or patrons, on a recurring basis or per work of art.



The platform for artists currently takes a fee of 5% from each pledge. Patreon said it would no longer take payment processing fees out of an artist's monthly funds.



Starting December 18, patrons will start paying 2.9% plus 35 cents for each individual pledge, according to Patreon's product update page.



When a patron pledges $1, they pay $1 under the current fee system, and the creator gets a portion of that, while Patreon takes a five percent cut.



With the proposed change, a patron pledges $1, and pay $1.38, of which the creator gets 95 percent of every pledge with no additional fees. Patreon gets the remaining five percent.



For patrons who back per-post creators, the new service fee will be added to all paid posts.



'We standardized our fees because it helps creators by giving them more clarity and security regarding their earnings. Currently, creators can lose anywhere from 7-15% of their earnings to fees,' Patreon wrote in a blog post to creators about the change.



According to the company, the new policy would allow creators keep a larger cut of each pledge.



It seems to be good for creators as they won't need to pay transaction fees anymore and can take home 95 percent of what's pledged to them. But they are worried that Patreon's passing the service fee on to backers would ultimately hurt creators if people start bail because of the extra charge.



