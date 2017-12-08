Sweden, 2017-12-08 14:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ZetaDisplay Finland Oy, part of the ZetaDisplay Group, has signed a framework agreement for the delivery of Digital Signage to a food manufacturer with a number of own brands. The customer aims to use digital signage in grocery stores for communication to consumers. The goal is to place the solution in up to 300 locations in the coming 3 years period.



ZetaDisplay estimates the value of approximately SEK 3 million over a three-year period. Installations have begun.



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors. The company has approximately 130 employees, and sales offices located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.



For more information please contact:



ZetaDisplay AB (publ)



CEO Leif Liljebrunn



Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52



E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



The information contained in this press release is the type of information which ZetaDisplay is obligated to publish according to the Market Abuse Regulation. The information was caused to be published by Leif Liljebrunn on 8 December 2017 at 2.10 PM.



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. The company's shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 4 2017, using the ZETA abbreviation. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656455