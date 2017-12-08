Aventus Call Center Expanding To Help Even More Fortune 500 Companies Outsource Right Here in America

To Help Attract More Fortune 500 Companies, Aventus Call Center Hired Verizon Call Center Manager Scott Linder as its New COO

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2017 / Since the day Aventus Call Center opened for business, it has strived to help Fortune 500 companies outsource their calls-here in the United States.

In order to help attract even more Fortune 500 companies to Aventus, founder and CEO Josh Royal recently hired former Verizon call canter manager Scott Linder as COO. Scott has experience running large-scale global call centers for multi-national companies including Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) and Verizon Communications. This is a strategic hire expected to help Aventus grow tremendously.

As an Aventus spokesperson noted, nobody likes to call customer service and get a call center overseas.

In the midst of Fortune 500 companies outsourcing jobs out of the United States, Royal started Aventus to give companies the ability to outsource their customer service with a twist: the employees are highly trained and right here in America.

Thanks to Aventus, there is no longer a need to outsource customer service overseas. As the spokesperson noted, Fortune 500 companies can, and are now hiring Aventus Call Center to handle their customer service from their headquarters in South Carolina.

In his quest to create more U.S. jobs, Royal is devoted to hiring more people to handle the ever-increasing workload at Aventus. Since opening his company, Myrtle Beach's WBTW News noted that Royal initially hired a staff to 120 employees; now, he has plans to expand his team to more than 300.

Royal has been receiving accolades for his accomplishments reinventing the customer service business. As online advertising publication PACEDm noted, Royal has taken the traditional outsourced customer service industry and turned it into an art form, all from his office in South Carolina. Now, with the recent addition of Scott Linder to his team, Aventus is positioned be able to grow tremendously, serving even more clients and creating more domestic jobs.

Linder is an ideal addition to Aventus Call Center, the spokesperson noted. The global contact center executive has an extensive background in multi-site and multi-channel operations, including 20 years of inbound/outbound call center management experience working with call centers all over the globe. CEO Josh Royal says, "If our employees are taken care of, their enthusiasm translates into taking care of our customers, and that's what has been helping us grow so fast."

About Aventus Call Center:

Aventus Call Center is no ordinary customer service call center. They do not just train their customer service members on specific products, but also on the needs and desires of their actual clients. If a customer has questions about a product, the agents truly sympathize with their goals, which gives added motivation to help customers get the most out of every product. This translates to lower cancellation rates, higher reorder rates, and recovered revenue for their clients. For more information, please visit https://www.aventus.com/.

