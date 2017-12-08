Innovative Data Solutions Companies on Pace to Change the World

NEW YORK, December 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The technology driving the Internet of Things (IoT) enables person-to-person, person-to-object and object-to-object connections that facilitate increased productivity, greater operational efficiency and streamlined work processes. Adoption of cloud computing and the ability of IoT technology to reduce costs are the main driving forces behind the growth of this technology. It is estimated that by 2020 there will be over 50 billion things connected globally, and Grand View Research predicts that the industrial IoT market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 28 percent to reach USD $933 billion by 2025. Of course, this level of connectivity will generate a vast amount of data that has to be stored and processed, and Carl Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CDTAF) (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (Carl Data Profile) is one competitive company well-positioned to take advantage of the anticipated growth in this market. Other companies gearing up to support IoT technology-adopting enterprises include Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU).

Data-gathering sensors are critical elements in IoT systems, and the affordability of fully-automated systems improves as the price of sensors continues to fall. Automation is set to have a massive impact on our daily lives, from smart homes to smart applications within city, utility and factory infrastructures. The major challenge presented by the growth in this industry is how to handle the large amounts of data generated.

Focused on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Vancouver-based Carl Data Solutions (OTC: CDTAF) (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) facilitates data collection, storage and analytics for data-centric companies. The company leverage its team of data scientists and application developers to build environmental monitoring and modeling technology. Guided by an experienced management team, it has taken advantage of IoT market opportunities through strategic acquisitions to build up its customer base in specific verticals.

In 2015, Carl Data acquired FlowWorks, a company with a proprietary system for SaaS-based monitoring, data collection, alarming and reporting. Further expanding its portfolio, Carl Data earlier this month completed its acquisition of certain intellectual property assets, tangible assets, and intangible assets from AB Embedded Systems Ltd, a company with advanced telemetry technology operating in over 250 pump stations across North America. The acquired assets provide Carl Data the tools needed to provide custom devices for its clients, according to a news release announcing the move (http://quotemedia.com/portal/quote?qm_symbol=cdtaf&searchBySymbol=symbol&qmodStoryID=8200839564659662). The included equipment for board prototyping and micro manufacturing also allows the company to pursue complete in-house product development with the shortest possible time to market.

"The AB Acquisition is in line with Carl's commitment to acquire (complementary) companies and technology. In the case of AB, this acquisition will allow our company to be more turn key when implementing our solutions. (Complementary) hardware and telemetry solutions will mean faster integration of our SaaS based applications for customers at a very competitive price point," Carl Data CEO Greg Johnston stated in the press release.

Carl Data's current portfolio also includes Extend to Social (ETS), a social media application that adds a deep analytics layer to provide clients with valuable insights for new marketing campaigns plus behavioral characteristics for customer service, operations and product development. These strategic acquisitions brought established clients on board in the wastewater and stormwater, oil and gas, dams, reservoirs and tailings ponds sectors, positioning Carl Data with market opportunity in a number of growing verticals.

The core of Carl Data's complete, turnkey, end-to-end solution is its collection of information from billions of data points, which is stored in scalable, customized cloud-computing facilities and then analyzed. Data analysis can take several forms depending on client requirements, including reporting, alarming, predictive analytics and machine learning. The company has the ability to handle any amount of big data, generating reports for plant management and automated alarms when plant conditions need to be corrected. Carl Data uses algorithms for predictive analytics, producing a seven-day forecast of the impact of future events on a company's assets and enabling it to take preventative measures. The company also has advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that can be employed for machine learning, enabling equipment to self-diagnose and self-correct.

A quick look at one of the company's most recent endeavors in the waste management market, which globally is expected to reach $562 billion by 2020, demonstrates a single avenue of its many opportunities. On December 5, 2017, Carl Data announced its continued expansion into the solid waste management sector of the IIoT through a letter of intent with Peak Disposal Services, Inc. for the development of an industrial-grade monitoring system.

Peak Disposal manages hundreds of containers for the Vancouver-area construction and movie industries. The partnership with Carl Data aims to address the need for monitoring systems durable enough to survive the rough treatment common on these work sites. Peak Disposal has as many as 140 containers that would benefit from this system and expects to implement Carl Data's system for automation and data gathering purposes once it is successfully tested. With Carl Data's ability to analyze data trends, location-based fill-level forecasting and other predictions will help reduce Peak Disposal's time and monetary expenses.

"In North America and around the world, solid waste management has become a huge concern.The development and launch of this new service allows us to enter a new vertical in need of environmental IIoT monitoring solutions.We are sure Peak Disposal will see a huge increase in overall efficiency when our system is deployed and look forward to rolling out this monitoring system to other companies with similar needs," Kevin Marsh, Carl Data's VP of Business Development, stated in the press release about the LOI (http://nnw.fm/a7GOp).

Additionally, Carl Data has signed up many municipalities to use its technology for water and sewage infrastructure, including some of the biggest cities in North America. The potential for further business is huge, as the United States alone needs to spend an estimated $1 trillion in water infrastructure upgrades over the next 25 years. Companies in the oil and gas industry need predictive analytics on their pipelines to prevent potential environmental disasters. There is a long list of sectors that can benefit from this technology in a future where storing and analyzing big data will be key.



Carl Data's capabilities place it among the ranks of larger companies like Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). With a market cap of more than $180 billion, Cisco is the largest networking company in the world with various subsidiaries including OpenDNS, WebEx, Jabber and Jasper. From its headquarters in San Jose, Calif., the company develops, manufactures and markets Internet Protocol-based (IP) networking hardware to specific sectors, including energy management, domain security and IoT. Cisco has done seven acquisitions in 2017, including Springpath, a provider of hyper-convergence software. The company also acquired Perspica, which provides AI and learning-machine technologies.

Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) was founded in 1993 and has headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. With a market cap of just over USD $22 billion, the company provides open source software solutions including virtualization, operating system, cloud, mobile and storage technologies to global enterprises. In addition, it provides a consulting, support and training service to its clients. Red Hat is a strong proponent of open source licensing. On Nov. 27, 2017, the company, together with Facebook, Google and IBM, announced their commitment to extend additional rights to cure open source license compliance errors and mistakes.

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is a Chinese web services company located in Beijing. It is one of the largest Internet companies and also one of the leading AI companies in the world. The company develops innovative products, incorporating ways to interact with technology through AI and mobile devices. Baidu has the second largest search engine in the world and in December 2007 became the first Chinese company to be included in the NASDAQ-100 index.

Best known for its accounting program QuickBooks, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) is a business and financial software company that develops and markets financial, accounting and tax software to small businesses and accountants around the world. With a market cap of just under USD $40 billion, the company is in the process of adapting its software to work with IoT and virtual reality technologies. It aims to provide small business owners with the ability to have access to financial information and work remotely with their accounting professionals to facilitate faster and easier business decisions.

The Internet of Things is destined to have a huge impact on industry, business and the way we conduct our daily lives. These companies are well positioned to support enterprises in the adoption of this technology and provide facilities for the collection, storage and analysis of data, creating significant opportunities for investment in an ever-growing sector on the brink of what is widely described as the "fourth industrial revolution," according to Carl Data Solutions CEO Greg Johnston.

For more information on Carl Data Solutions Inc., visit Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF)



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN).

About IBBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN) http://www.InvestorBasedBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

+1-212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611



http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com