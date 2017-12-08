

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Despite the central bank governor's dovish rhetoric, which belied the shift in sentiment across the monetary policy council as a whole, the start of a tightening isn't far away in Poland, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The MPC of the National Bank of Poland decided to leave the key reference rate at a record low 1.50 percent on December 5.



The Council also reduced the remuneration rate on required reserves from 1.35 percent to 0.50 percent, bringing it in line with the deposit rate.



In the accompanying press conference, Governor Adam Glapinski doubled-down on his dovish rhetoric, the economist observed.



The governor restated his view that interest rates are likely to be kept on hold until the end of 2018 and stated that the strengthening of the zloty over the past year or so has acted as 'significant' monetary tightening.



Meanwhile, Glapinski was sanguine on risks arising from a pick-up in wage growth, which stands at five-year high of 7.4 percent, annually.



'This tone belies the hawkish shift in sentiment across the whole of the MPC,' Capital Economics pointed out.



Looking ahead, with the economy running at full employment and labor shortages mounting, wage growth has further to rise over the coming months, which will push up core inflation, Capital Economics noted.



The headline inflation is currently at the central bank's 2.5 percent, which will probably edge down in December on the back of a fall in fuel inflation.



'That should be enough to persuade at least one of the remaining doves to shift their view,' Carson said.



Capital Economics expects the first 25bp hike in the policy interest rate at the MPC meeting on March 8.



'And we see a total of 100bp of hikes over 2018 as a whole, taking it 2.50 percent by year-end, while the markets are only pricing in 25bp of tightening,' the economist concluded.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX