The recently tendered project will be financed by German development bank, KFW and will be located in Tozeur, where STEG is now building its first PV plant.

The Tunisian power state-owned utility, Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz (STEG) has issued a tender for the construction of a second 10 MW solar park in Tozeur, in the south of the country.

The company, which is now accepting bids until December 20, said the project will be financed by the German development bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW).

The solar plant, ...

