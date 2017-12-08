As the government of Belgium's French-speaking region has announced the possible closing of the incentive scheme Qualiwatt, claiming that self-consumption is now becoming more profitable, the region's regulator CWaPE warns that the abrupt cancellation of the incentives may have a negative psychological effect.

The energy regulator of the Belgian region of Wallonia, CWaPE, has issued a document on the development of the Qualiwatt incentive program for residential PV systems up to 10 kW, in which warns the regional government against the risks of an abrupt closing of the scheme.

The regulator said that the absence of an incentive could result in the lack of a guarantee of the quality of the installations, and the installers' skills. Furthermore, the regulator went on to say, the psychological effect on potential future solar power producers may be negative. The ...

