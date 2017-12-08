SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Dec 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - All-Asia institutional equities broker Decker & Co. hosted Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp (TECH.PM) for the company's first U.S. non-deal roadshow, concluding today. Vice Chairman Jojo Dispo and CFO Tony Buyawe represented Cirtek in the meetings with emerging-market fund managers."Given Cirtek's landmark acquisition this year of leading U.S. multiport antenna solutions provider Quintel, it's no surprise investors are interested in hearing more of its growth story, including potential further acquisitions," said Mark Decker, founder and CEO of Decker & Co., which has offices in the U.S. and Asia. "We are honored to host Cirtek on its first-ever trip of this kind to the U.S."Cirtek's acquisition of Quintel - which makes products used by major telecommunications companies in the U.S. - gives Cirtek another leg of growth given Quintel's industry-leading technology in wireless infrastructure.Founded in 1984, Cirtek is the largest independent semiconductor assembly and test packaging services company in the Philippines. It has a proven track record in the design, manufacture, test and assembly of radio frequency, microwave, millimeter wave technology. Cirtek has a strong sales presence in the U.S. and is seeking to extend its reach in Latin America and Asia, especially ASEAN countries. See www.cirtekholdings.com.About Decker & Co.Decker & Co. is the leading Asia specialist brokerage based in the U.S. and will soon be the only boutique brokerage covering all of Asia. Its principals have been among the leading experts in Asian markets since the 1990s. Learn more at www.deckerco.com.Safe HarborThe information in this release may be based on management forecasts and reflects prevailing conditions and our views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Past performance is not an indication of future performance.Contact:Ben Bishop,The Lowe GroupT: +1-414-777-1880E: ben@lowecom.comSource: Decker & Co.Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.