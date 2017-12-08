

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Labor Department's Employment Situation report for November will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The consensus is for 195,000, down from 261,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected to be 4.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, the currency retreated.



The greenback was worth 1.1743 against the euro, 113.49 against the yen, 0.9962 against the franc and 1.3410 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



