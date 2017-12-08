

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 228,000 jobs in November after surging up by a revised 244,000 in October.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 261,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in October, unchanged from September and in line with economist estimates.



Average hourly employee earnings were up by 2.5 percent year-over-year in October, reflecting an acceleration from 2.4 percent in September but below estimates for 2.7 percent growth.



