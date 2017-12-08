

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the Phase 3 EMBRACA trial in patients with germline BRCA1/2-positive locally advanced and/or metastatic breast cancer demonstrated superior progression-free survival in patients treated with talazoparib, compared to patients who received physician's choice standard of care chemotherapy.



Median progression-free survival was 8.6 months for patients treated with talazoparib and 5.6 months for those treated with chemotherapy. This represents a 46% reduction in the risk of disease progression. The proportion of patients achieving a complete or partial response in the talazoparib group was more than twice that of the control arm.



The results of the EMBRACA trial also showed that the PFS benefit with talazoparib was consistent across prespecified subgroups, including hormone receptor status, BRCA mutation, prior chemotherapy, and history of central nervous system metastases. Adverse events observed with talazoparib were consistent with findings from previous trials.



Pfizer said the company will be discussing these data from EMBRACA with worldwide health authorities.



