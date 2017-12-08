

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded for a second session Friday morning ahead of U.S. rig count figures.



After some initial doubts, markets are more convinced that OPEC will comply will its supply quota deal with Russia that was just extended through 2018.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1 at $57.72 a barrel, moving back near 2-year highs.



Baker Hughes releases its U.S. rig count figures this afternoon. The rig count is expected to rise yet again as domestic producers try to take advantage of the higher oil prices.



Employment in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 228,000 jobs in November after surging up by a revised 244,000 in October.



