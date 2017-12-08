Centaur Services, a leading veterinary wholesaler in the U.K. and a part of AmerisourceBergen, will open a second warehouse in the Midlands in the spring of 2018. The new facility will create a broader footprint for the company and bolster services to customers throughout Northern England, North Wales and Scotland. The 180,100-square-foot (16,731 SQ M) warehouse will increase Centaur Services' capacity and flexibility in delivering timely product access to customers. Centaur Services currently operates and will maintain a warehouse in Castle Cary, Somerset.

The new Midlands facility will hold more than 13,000 products and be fully licensed for the wholesale distribution of veterinary and human medicines. The facility will use a state-of-the-art warehouse management software to provide efficient and accurate order fulfillment and improve the visibility of products throughout the supply chain.

"Our expanded presence and capabilities in the U.K. is a reflection of the demand for high-quality solutions, and we're growing to best meet our customers' needs," said Brian Topper, Managing Director, AmerisourceBergen Animal Health U.K. "Practices of all sizes rely on us to provide them with timely access to the products they need on a daily basis. With broader scope and capacity, we'll be able to go beyond our best-in-class services and provide an unmatched customer experience by delivering critical products to practices in a more efficient and consistent manner than ever before."

Centaur Services' new warehouse will support reliability and improved accuracy by creating more capacity within Somerset's operations. Having two facilities will put the company in a positive inventory position to buffer against any business continuity challenges that may occur ensuring that practices and their patients will continue to have access to vital products when and where they need them.

As the industry moves forward, we want to ensure our customers have access to high-quality infrastructure that maximizes product safety and improves operational efficiency. Adding critical resources and upgraded service offerings, like our new distribution center in the Midlands, enables us to be at the forefront of distribution while continuing to provide the excellent service that our customers have come to know and expect from Centaur," saidLisa Derbyshire, Director of Operations Supply Chain at Centaur Services.

