Global Kaolin Market - Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2021

The analysts forecast the global kaolin market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Kaolin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is high growth in ceramics market. The ceramics market is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Kaolin is used in a variety of ceramic construction materials. For instance, when kaolin is fired to more than 1,832F, it gets converted into glass and mullite. The global ceramics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7% during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from China. China is the largest market for kaolin. The kaolin market in China is expected to grow at a rapid pace (6%-7%) during the forecast period. In 2016, the ceramics segment held the largest share of the kaolin market by application in the country. The paper industry is the second-largest consumer of kaolin in China. China is the largest paper producer globally. However, the demand for kaolin is low as the country produces large volumes of uncoated paper, which require less amount of kaolin. The rising demand for coated papers in China is expected to propel the consumption of kaolin during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing competition from substitutes. Kaolin faces competition from substitutes such as PCC, ground calcium carbonate, talc, silicate, alumina trihydrate, and TiO2. For instance, precipitated silicate is gaining traction in the market in certain types of newsprint and inkjet paper, especially in South Korea and Japan. The use of PCC is also growing at a rapid pace. The consumption of filler PCC for uncoated paper was 275,000 metric tons in 1986, and it reached more than 4 million metric tons in 2015. PCC is manufactured, whereas kaolin clay is mined from natural deposits of ore.



