Empire State Building And Twentieth Century Fox Debut New Music-to-Light Show

First ever light show to be synced to a live performance from star of "The Greatest Showman" debuts on December 9, 2017

NEW YORK, Dec.8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that the Empire State Building will present a music-to-light show choreographed to "This is Me" penned by Academy and Tony Award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "Dear Evan Hansen") from the upcoming feature film "The Greatest Showman."The brand-new show designed by renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman will premiere at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 9, 2017, during a private reception with jaw-dropping views of the Empire State Building as its spectacular backdrop. Actress Keala Settle, who performs the song in the film as The Bearded Lady, will sing "This is Me" live while the world-famous Empire State Building illuminates New York City around her.

The performance will be live-streamed on the Empire State Building's Facebook Page and social media platforms. A video of the entire show will be posted on the Empire State Building's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/esbnyc) immediately following the event.

"'The Greatest Showman' tells a classic New York story about innovation and ingenuity, traits that exemplify the Empire State Building," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, and CEO of ESRT. "'This is Me,' performed by powerhouse vocalist Keala,is the perfect anthem to celebrate the film and the transcendent nature of the iconic Empire State Building."

"The Greatest Showman"is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life.Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectaclethat became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs by Pasek and Paul and stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. The film hits theaters nationwide on December 20, 2017.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.