Biohit Oyj Financial calendar, December 8, 2017 at 4:00 pm local time (EET)



-- Biohit Oyj will release its financial statements for 2017 on Wednesday 28th of February 2018 at 9:30 am.



-- The Annual Report, which contains the Financial Statements for 2017 and the Report of the Board of Directors, will be published approximately during week 14. -- Biohit Oyj's Annual General Meeting has been planned for Wednesday 25th of April 2018 at 5:00 pm. The Board of Directors will call the General Meeting at a later date.



-- Half year financial report for period January-June (H1) 2018 on Wednesday 22th of August 2018 at 9:30 am.



The published economic reports and other stock exchange releases are available on Biohit's website at www.biohithealthcare.com/investors. The website also contains an online form for ordering electronic copies, which will be e-mailed to you, available at http://www.biohithealthcare.com/investors/stock-exchange-releases/order-releases -to-your-email.



Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com