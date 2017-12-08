Litecoin News UpdateWithin just hours of the big reveal, Litecoin shifts its marketing push into second gear. In case you missed the major Litecoin news update from yesterday, LTC founder Charlie Lee announced a mass marketing drive to raise public awareness about Litecoin. Except, he isn't pinning a colored ribbon to his sleeve, but donning a "Just HODL" shirt as he.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...