Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sales force analytics study on the financial industry. The client, a leading retail banking firm, wanted to improve customer loyalty by offering convenient user experience. The client wanted to refurbish their existing architecture and interact with the customers to boost their productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005128/en/

Sales Force Analytics for a Leading Retail Banking Client Helps Promote Sales and Business Development (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the sales force analytics experts at Quantzig, "Major organizations in the retail banking industry are adopting sales force analytics to target potential customers and offer better visibility."

Powerful forces like customer expectations, regulatory requirements, technological capabilities, demographics, and economics are together creating an imperious change. Growing digitization and automation are influencing all financial institutions to become more transparent and nurture richer ecosystems. As a result, leading organizations are relying on sales force analytics to deliver better customer experience.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to increase transparency, efficiency, profitability, and further understand the compliance regulations in the banking space. The client was able to understand customers and reach out to them in a more seamless and agile manner. Additionally, the client was able to shift toward a need-based business model.

This sales force analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Address real-time financial needs based on customers' expectations

Manage different banking workflows and processes

To read more, request a free proposal

This sales force analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the customers and making quick data-driven actions

Improving sales performance by 10% and enhancing business performance

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete sales force analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/retail-banking-sales-force-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005128/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us