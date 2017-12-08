Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-08 / 14:34 Munich, December 1, 2017 - FIDELIUM PARTNERS has acquired 100% in OKS Otto Knauf GmbH from the London based STEMCOR Group, a global service provider for the steel industry. OKS is a leading steel service center based in Iserlohn, Germany, specialized in slitting of strip mill products including galvanized, hot and cold rolled, and stainless steel. Currently OKS processes approximately 250,000 tons of steel per annum and has an excellent reputation in the steel industry as it is known for reliability and highest quality standards. The sale enables STEMCOR to further enhance their strategic focus on its core business in global steel trade and distribution. FIDELIUM is experienced in complex corporate carve-out situations and focuses on businesses with operational improvement potential across Western Europe. Backed by a number of German business families, an equity fund of EUR 103 million is available for acquisitions, follow-on investments, and add-ons. Rafal Grabarkiewicz, Managing Partner, FIDELIUM, commented: "OKS has a great market standing and ample growth opportunities. With our operational expertise we are dedicated to give OKS the undivided attention it deserves, and will support the existing management team on its path to becoming an independent SME." Friedrich-Walter Düllmann, CEO, OKS, added: "I believe Fidelium is the right partner to support OKS in the execution of its growth strategy. We can now focus on widening our service offering, increasing our plant utilization and at the same time strengthening our position as a regional market leader in the steel service industry. The entire management team and I are looking forward to driving the business towards a successful stand-alone future." End of Media Release Issuer: Fidelium Partners Key word(s): Finance 2017-12-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 637283 2017-12-08

