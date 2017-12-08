

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday as an upbeat jobs repeat assured a rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.



Employment in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 228,000 jobs in November after surging up by a revised 244,000 in October.



The unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in November, unchanged from October and in line with economist estimates.



Gold slipped $2 to $1250 an ounce, extending this week's steep losses.



