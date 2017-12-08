The "Global Robotics Market in the Textile Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the global robotics market in the textile industry to grow at a CAGR of 21.76% during the period 2017-2021.
The global robotics market has been growing at a steady pace over the years with the automotive sector contributing the majority of the revenue. It is expected that the continued development of the robot technology along with miniaturization of sensors will contribute to the depreciation in prices of robots and trigger a rapid surge in sales of robots.
Market trends
- Co-bots in the textile industry
- Increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks
- Increase in adoption of industrial robots by SMEs
- Partnerships between system integrators and manufacturer
With intense competition among industrial players, there is an increased emphasis on machinery and technologies that increase industrial efficiency and do not compromise on overall accuracy. Thus, industries across the world are deploying robots to meet the need for better precision and efficiency by end-users.
Market driver Rise in adoption of robots in China
The government of China has created a favorable environment for robotics with policies, such as investment credits to endorse the sales of indigenous industrial robots and co-bots, leading to rapid growth of local vendors.
The Development Plan for the Robotics Industry (2016-2020) was issued with the intention of increasing the innovative capacity of the robotic industry along with its production. By 2016, the number of companies increased to around 750.
Market challenges High cost of implementation
As robotic systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies in vision systems and feeding devices, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. Only companies that can derive significant cost benefits from implementing these systems are investing in them.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
- ABB
- Dematic Egemin
- Neuenhauser Maschinenbau
- Sewbo
- SoftWear Automation
- Universal Robots
- Adept MobileRobots
- Balyo
- BA Systmes
- Bastian Solutions
- DF Automation and Robotics
- Fanuc
- KUKA
- Lone Star Automated Systems
- READY Robotics
- Rethink Robotics
- Seegrid
- Smart Robotics
- Stubli
- Suzhou Industrial Park AGV Technologies
- Transbotics
- Yaskawa Motoman
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rfctw/global_robotics.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005325/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Robotics, Textiles