The "Global Robotics Market in the Textile Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global robotics market in the textile industry to grow at a CAGR of 21.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The global robotics market has been growing at a steady pace over the years with the automotive sector contributing the majority of the revenue. It is expected that the continued development of the robot technology along with miniaturization of sensors will contribute to the depreciation in prices of robots and trigger a rapid surge in sales of robots.

Market trends

Co-bots in the textile industry

Increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks

Increase in adoption of industrial robots by SMEs

Partnerships between system integrators and manufacturer

With intense competition among industrial players, there is an increased emphasis on machinery and technologies that increase industrial efficiency and do not compromise on overall accuracy. Thus, industries across the world are deploying robots to meet the need for better precision and efficiency by end-users.

Market driver Rise in adoption of robots in China

The government of China has created a favorable environment for robotics with policies, such as investment credits to endorse the sales of indigenous industrial robots and co-bots, leading to rapid growth of local vendors.

The Development Plan for the Robotics Industry (2016-2020) was issued with the intention of increasing the innovative capacity of the robotic industry along with its production. By 2016, the number of companies increased to around 750.

Market challenges High cost of implementation

As robotic systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies in vision systems and feeding devices, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. Only companies that can derive significant cost benefits from implementing these systems are investing in them.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

ABB

Dematic Egemin

Neuenhauser Maschinenbau

Sewbo

SoftWear Automation

Universal Robots

Adept MobileRobots

Balyo

BA Systmes

Bastian Solutions

DF Automation and Robotics

Fanuc

KUKA

Lone Star Automated Systems

READY Robotics

Rethink Robotics

Seegrid

Smart Robotics

Stubli

Suzhou Industrial Park AGV Technologies

Transbotics

Yaskawa Motoman

Related Topics: Robotics, Textiles