Global Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

The analysts forecast the global polypropylene random copolymer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is rising preference for bio-based polypropylene products. With the rising concern over the depletion of fossil fuels, toxicity, nonbiodegradability, and harmful effect on the environment, there has been an increase in the use of bio-based products. Ecological impacts and depletion of petrochemical feedstock are the major cause for the rising preference of bio-based polymers. The plastic industry is considering other alternatives such as renewable sources or bio-based sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for metallocene-based polyolefin. Polymerization of olefins with the nanoparticles by metallocene catalysts is one of the efficient ways of the production of polyolefin; many companies, such as BASF and ExxonMobil, are producing the metallocene-based polyolefin. The increase in demand for a metallocene-based catalyst that has properties better than the conventional catalyst and wide use of this kind of polyolefins in various application sectors such as automotive, packaging, and construction are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating crude oil and petroleum prices. As the polypropylene random copolymer is manufactured from petroleum-based raw materials, fluctuations in the crude oil prices are affecting the cost of petrochemicals. This has become a major challenge for the global polypropylene random copolymer market. The prices of raw materials such as naphtha and olefins have been fluctuating. The carrier compounds and chemical intermediates in the production of polypropylene random copolymer are petroleum derivatives. Thus, the prices of these materials vary in tandem with natural gas and crude oil prices.



Key vendors

Braskem

China Petrochemical

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Reliance Industries

Total

