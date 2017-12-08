Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, today announced that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) platform, has partnered with Metrological, a cloud-based TV app store and content distribution platform providing seamless integrated app and OTT experiences to MVPDs.

Eros Now has access to over 10,000 digital film rights across Hindi and regional languages from Eros' internal library as well as third party aggregated content, making it one of the largest Indian movie offering platforms around the world. By joining the Metrological App Store, this wide-ranging library of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos, TV shows, originals and more will now be made available to operators that reach over 40 million homes.

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital says,"With increasing consumption of cross border content and popularity of Indian films, we are excited to announce our collaboration with Metrological and expand Eros Now's global presence. Eros Now's extensive premium content will now additionally reach millions of households, giving us the flexibility to customize consumers' viewing experiences."

"MVPDs are increasingly looking to offer tailored and regional programming options to their subscribers with premium apps and OTT services that are integrated with their TV experience," said Robert Cloudt, Head of Content Management and Strategy at Metrological. "We look forward to helping Eros distribute their unique Bollywood content via our TV app store to more than 40 million households. With just one, single app we are eliminating the technical complexity that normally applies when a content provider on-boards apps across multiple operator networks and devices.

Eros Now will be available as part of Metrological's App Library that currently consists of 300+ apps. Leveraging Metrological's Application Platform, Eros only has to develop one app that will run on all operator networks and devices using the Metrological Application Platform framework approach. Full lifecycle support for apps, as well as access to business intelligence data and marketing analytics are additional benefits to Eros. The Metrological Application Platform is built on a device and software agnostic browser based framework.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 75 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

