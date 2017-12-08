The "Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Fleet vehicle leasing market is an all-inclusive guide enabling sourcing and procurement leaders to make smart purchasing decisions. One of the key growth contributors for global fleet vehicle leasing supply market is growing demand for open-ended terminal rental adjustment clause leases due to the high flexibility provided to organizations to control vehicle resale value and timing.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report, Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Category driver

Demand for open-ended terminal rental adjustment clause leases

Category constraints

High volatility of fuel costs.

Procurement best practices

Offer programs that will ensure routine maintenance

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers

What are the constraints to category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Summary

Part 2: Category at a Glance

Part 3: Market Insights

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Part 6: Category Essential

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

LeasePlan

Arval

Wheels

ALD Automotive

ARI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhzp9b/global_fleet.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005334/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Car Fleet