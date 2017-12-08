The "Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Fleet vehicle leasing market is an all-inclusive guide enabling sourcing and procurement leaders to make smart purchasing decisions. One of the key growth contributors for global fleet vehicle leasing supply market is growing demand for open-ended terminal rental adjustment clause leases due to the high flexibility provided to organizations to control vehicle resale value and timing.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The report, Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Category driver
- Demand for open-ended terminal rental adjustment clause leases
Category constraints
- High volatility of fuel costs.
Procurement best practices
- Offer programs that will ensure routine maintenance
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers
- What are the constraints to category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Summary
Part 2: Category at a Glance
Part 3: Market Insights
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
Part 5: Pricing Insights
Part 6: Category Essential
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
- LeasePlan
- Arval
- Wheels
- ALD Automotive
- ARI
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhzp9b/global_fleet.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005334/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Car Fleet