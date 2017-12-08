The "Global Air Freight Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Growth in the air freight market has varied across regions. While developed economies in Europe and North America have shown minor improvements in freight volumes, the market is growing at a higher rate in emerging economies in APAC, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the global air freight services market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report, Global Air Freight Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Category driver

Cross-border growth in e-commerce

Category constraints

Increased cost of services

Procurement best practices

Evaluating industry experience and TATs vis-vis industry benchmarks

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Summary

Part 2: Category at a Glance

Part 3: Market Insights

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Part 6: Category Essentials

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

FedEx Corporation

Emirates

UPS Airlines

Cathay Pacific Airlines

Korean Air

