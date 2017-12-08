Global Fluid Couplings Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast the global fluid couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Fluid Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the slow growth in metal and mining price. The downturn in the mining industry is posing a major threat to the global fluid couplings market. The mining industry has seen a steep decline in prices over the past five years starting from 2013. Fall in prices is observed due to the decreasing demand from Asian countries, especially China, and a decline in investments and new mining projects undertaken in Australia.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption in smaller motor applications. Fluid couplings use kinetic energy to transmit power. The input shaft of these devices is known as prime movers. When the driven impeller starts functioning it is only connected to the inner part of couplings, as there is no connection between the input and output shafts. Fluid couplings act as a soft starter to small motors because the speed of the motor can be easily controlled using these devices. The induction motors are most commonly used in industrial applications because they are cost-efficient and reliable.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is improper selection of coupling. Fluid couplings are selected based on set parameters such as torque requirement and full-load running horsepower. Fluid couplings when used in belt and conveyor applications, they fulfill the requirement of maximum starting torque and when used in other general applications such as generators, fans, blowers, and impellers they ensure smooth start. There are different fluid couplings, such as fluid couplings with gears and delay fluid fil chambers and fluid couplings with hollow shaft mount, available in the market and each of these is designed to meet the requirements of specific applications.



