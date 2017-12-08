InCapta, Inc. to Develop New Crypto Currency Business Channel TV Network, a Crypto Coin and Other Company Updates

8HEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2017 / InCapta, Inc. (OTC PINK: INCT) has acquired several domain names to begin development of The CryptoCurrency Business Channel. The site, CryptoCurrencyBusinessChannel.com, will be a part of the company overall plan to develop a BlockChain Digital Solutions website, BlockChainDigitalSolutions.com, to further explore and create its own cryptocurrency.

The company believes that the CryptoCurrency Business Channel, which will be devoted entirely to Cryptocurrency, will have a bright future going forward as the company continues to create specific programming on the subject. As a byproduct, InCapta, Inc. is also working on BlockChain Digital Solutions, which is intended to solve problems associated with cryptocurrency inefficiencies created in the sector.

In other InCapta News :

Continued development of the new golf shaft is progressing on time and will soon be tested by various golfers ranging from juniors to professionals. Distance results will be reported in the 1st Quarter of 2018.

The 1971 Mustang, nearing completion, is actually a rare 1971 Spring Sport Coupe, "302" and one of only 500 originally manufactured. There are fewer models in existence or even running. Restoration is nearing completion.

TV programs including the Car Flip Guys, Secret Grocery Savings, Texas Case Files, Cyber Warriors, and the other shows in development by the company are being written and in 2018 will go into production.

InCapta, Inc. is preparing several websites, CapitalHillOffenders.com, HollywoodOffenders.com, and MediaOffenders.com for future development after recent acquisitions of the domains. With all eyes on the sexual misdeeds of politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and the media, the acquisition of these domains may prove timely as they provide news on the sexcapades of the guilty in these areas.

Greg Martin, President of Incapta, Inc., said, "Banks, retailers, and other financial firms are embracing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Recently, several Cryptocoin experts indicated they believe that 99% of the crypto-coins in the market won't survive. We believe that we will be in the 1% because our coins, unlike so many others, actually solve problems in the marketplace."

Martin further expounded on the Cryptocurrency Business Channel saying, "Reporting the news24-hour4 hour business. Politics, media, and Hollywood lead the news cycle daily. Our plans call for developing sites and reporting in a way that mainstream media won't consider due to slanted political views. They rarely call out their own. We have a lot of on-going projects that we're very excited about and we look forward to 2018."

Plans call for network programming to be broadcast initially on the www.XVIINews.com website, YouTube, and in other venues. The company plans to feature a standalone TV channel with the future goal to broadcast on YouTube, cable, or satellite. The programming will target adult audiences, 18-80 years of age, looking to increase their income, while being entertained.

Mancuso Martin Productions will develop and produce the programming.

About InCapta, Inc.

InCapta, Inc., formerly known as TBC Global News Network, Inc., is a media holding company which works with clients to develop, operate, and market online cloud Television networks and other entertainment projects. The Company participates in various fields of online business models by providing executive level managerial assistance, as well as arranging for clients online presence through social media.

About Mancuso Martin Productions and Nick Mancuso

Mancuso Martin Productions is the production company of Greg Martin and Nick Mancuso.

About Nick Mancuso:

During his four decade career, Mancuso's films included the Apocalypse trilogy produced by Cloud Ten Pictures (Revelation (1999), Tribulation(2000), and Judgment (2001)), and TV has him best known for his starring roles in the NBC action series Stingray (1985), which ran for two seasons, and as the title hitman who becomes a target himself in the one-season Matrix (1993).

TV and film soon came his way in the late 1970s, and he landed roles both in Hollywood, first as TV's Dr. Scorpion (1978), and back in Canada, where he won the prestigious Genie award for the movie Ticket to Heaven (1981) as a man caught up in a religious cult. He impressed moviegoers as well with his moody, sexy presence in the US film Heartbreakers (1984), co-starring Peter Coyote, and has also provided solid support for other stars, notably for Steven Seagal in one of that star's best action thrillers Under Siege (1992).

A sturdy name as an anti-hero or heavy in modestly-budgeted independents, Mr. Mancuso has proven over the years to be a solid, durable player. More recently, post-millennium gritty films include Time of Fear (2002) Today You Die (2005), starring his "Under Siege" cohort Steven Seagal, Contract Killers (2008), Violent Blue (2011), Entity (2013) and The Big Fat Stone (2014).

