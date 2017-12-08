A new report from DNV GL stresses the value of flexibility regarding the design of future energy markets. The paper also indicates how to avoid imbalances that could cause the instability of power systems.

Power networks need more and different sources of flexibility if safe and stable system operations are to be maintained. This is the main point of the report "Flexibility in the Power System - The need, opportunity and value of flexibility" released by Dutch consultancy DVN GL.

The authors of the white paper claim that the stability of power systems is currently being put at risk by three main factors: the growth of renewables both at large-scale and distributed generation level, a general increase of power consumption, and the electrification of the transportation and heating & cooling sectors.

DNV GL experts ...

