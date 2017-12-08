Net Insight AB: Net Insight AB: Net Insight announces change in the management team

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Gustav Grundström has been appointed vice president Live OTT. Grundström will join Net Insight during the spring 2018, latest during the second quarter.

Gustav Grundström has over 10 years of experience from the finance, media and telecom industries. Grundström has in recent years launched OTT services in Europe, Latin America and Africa, most recently from a position as chief product officer at NUVU, a start-up within Ericsson for OTT services.

Per Lindgren leaves the role as SVP Live OTT to work with corporate strategy and strategic alliances, reporting to Net Insight's CEO Fredrik Tumegård.

"Per Lindgren started up the live OTT initiative, and has been instrumental in laying the foundation and establishing Net Insight as leaders in live OTT in a short period of time. We are extremely grateful for the efforts he has made to succesfully establish our live OTT solution Sye. In the transformation that the global TV and media market is now facing, the competence that Gustav Grundström will contribute with is very important in the continued work with the new commercialization phase of Sye," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "Per Lindgren will continue to work close to me in a key role at Net Insight with our vision to form the future TV landscape. These two appointments lead to a strengthened company and position within live OTT."

Per Lindgren is immediately transferring to his new role. Ulrik Rohne, VP research and development, is appointed acting VP Live OTT until Gustav Grundström joins Net Insight.



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3.30 pm CET on December 8, 2017.

