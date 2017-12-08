The "Global Waste Management Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
According to analysts, composition of waste are different for different industries that has created demand for specialized waste management services.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Waste Management Services Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The report, Global Waste Management Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Category driver
- Focus on energy and resource recovery
Category constraints
- Adjusting to technological changes
Procurement best practices
- Engaging with suppliers that adopt innovative techniques
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers?
- What are the constraints to category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Summary
Part 2: Category at a Glance
Part 3: Market Insights
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
Part 5: Pricing Insights
Part 6: Category Essentials
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
- Veolia Environnement
- Suez Environnment
- Remondis
- Stericycle
- Waste Management
