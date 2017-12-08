The "Global Waste Management Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

According to analysts, composition of waste are different for different industries that has created demand for specialized waste management services.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Waste Management Services Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report, Global Waste Management Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Category driver

Focus on energy and resource recovery

Category constraints

Adjusting to technological changes

Procurement best practices

Engaging with suppliers that adopt innovative techniques

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints to category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Summary

Part 2: Category at a Glance

Part 3: Market Insights

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Part 6: Category Essentials

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnment

Remondis

Stericycle

Waste Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pd8chj/global_waste

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005349/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Waste Management