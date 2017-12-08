Global Farnesene Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global farnesene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Farnesene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of farnesene in multifunctional cosmetic, surfactants, and emulsifiers. The ongoing trend is about incorporating different functions in a single product. These multifunctional products are usually expensive, however, owing to their diverse functionality they are perceived as cost-effective. Thus, vendors are focusing on these products to cater to the growing demand.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for cosmetics. In the cosmetic industry, the trend of using bio-based resources over synthetic products for various anti-aging cream, lotion, and other cosmetics is taking precedence. The demand for bio-based products is growing at a steady rate year-on-year. This trend is aiding in the high consumption of farnesene in the cosmetics sector, owing to its less toxicity and excellent biodegradable characteristics. The increasing older population and the subsequent demand for anti-aging products such as creams, moisturizers, anti-wrinkle creams, and skin whitening products will drive the global farnesene market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in the price of flavor and fragrance. Farnesene is extensively used in aromatic raw material and fragrance and flavors. The regulatory constraints applied to aromatic raw material producers and fragrance and flavor manufacturers have significantly increased the production costs. The inflation and the growing demand for raw materials from emerging nations have increased the costs of raw materials. Furthermore, the rise in the energy and transportation costs have affected the production processes of raw materials, ranging from harvest to delivery of the finished lots.



Key vendors

Amyris

Intrexon

Toronto Research Chemicals

Chromatin

Penta Manufacturer

Other prominent vendors

Bedoukian Research

Katyani Exports

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Triveni Chemicals

Tate & Lyle

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market By Application



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



