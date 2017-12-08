Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2017) - Miles Technology Inc. (the "Company") announces a private placement for up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company at $0.10 per common share.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital.

The Company is actively seeking a new business that has the potential to create new shareholder value. According to Paolo Abate, Director, "Management has determined that acquiring a new business and vending out its current business would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders."

For the time being, the Company intends to continue to maintain its current business and operations in the WI-FI technology space. Upon finding a suitable business opportunity, the Company intends to divest itself of its present portfolio of business assets.

For more information contact:

Nick Tsimidis, Director and Secretary

Miles Technology Inc.

Telephone: 289-371-3080

Nick.tsimidis@unioncapital.ca