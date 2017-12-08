ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX: GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1MN)(STUTTGART: G1MN)(BERLIN: G1MN)(MUNICH: G1MN)(XETRA: G1MN)(OTCQX: GLBXF) announces that it has changed its auditors from Deloitte (the "Former Auditors") to MNP Sencrl SRL/LLP (the "Successor Auditors") effective November 20, 2017.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditors resigned as auditors of the Company effective November 20, 2017 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective November 20, 2017 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the most recently completed fiscal year (2016) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-101, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and has been filed on SEDAR.

The change of auditors was decided after much internal discussion and was made solely as a money saving exercise as was the recently announced change of CFO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

Jack Stoch, President and CEO

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9 LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95

www.globexmining.com

51,053,577 shares issued and outstanding

Contacts:

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

819.797.5242

819.797.1470 (FAX)

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



