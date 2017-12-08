The "World Pharmacy Information System Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Pharmacy information system plays an important role in minimizing the errors that often take place, when dispensing medication. Besides this, these systems are aid in the administration of timely dosage. Moreover, they help an individual in setting the dosage limit, according to the gender, age and other factors. In addition, pharmacy information system aid in monitoring drug allergies, medicine interaction as well as different complications associated with the prescribed drugs.

Factors including but not limiting to the rising demand for technological developments as well as sudden increase in the number of healthcare instrument manufacturers is driving the market worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing investments made by the government bodies and VCs owing to the dramatic shift in the patient centric solutions would keep the future of the pharmacy information system market robust. However, high cost associated with the implementation of these systems has hampered the growth of the market to a greater extent. Increasing popularity of e-prescription is expected to create greater opportunities worldwide.

The global pharmacy information system market is segmented based on type, component, deployment model and geography. The types assessed during the study include Inpatient Pharmacy Information Systems as well as Outpatient Pharmacy Information Systems. The components covered in the market research report are services, hardware and software. Deployment model discussed in the report are cloud based, on premise and web based. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA would experience tremendous growth.

Key Players

ScriptPro LLC

Cerner Corporation

Carestream Health

Athenahealth, Parata Systems

McKesson Corporation

eClinical Works

Swisslog

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Epic Systems

Key Market Segments

By Type

Inpatient Pharmacy Information Systems

Outpatient Pharmacy Information Systems

By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Model

Cloud Based

On Premise

Web Based

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

