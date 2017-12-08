Alibaba Stock Dip Is an Opportunity
A friend asked me about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) the other day, expressing some concern after he purchased the stock near its highs.
BABA stock is undergoing some chart exhaustion, down 7.5% over the past month and off 2.3% in the last three months, underperforming both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ.
But my response was that it is inconceivable to expect Alibaba stock to keep ramping higher given the shares have nearly doubled this year.
Yes, there was some hand-holding and reassurance that the bull thesis remained intact at Alibaba but some volatility prior to the next bull leg higher should also be.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
A friend asked me about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) the other day, expressing some concern after he purchased the stock near its highs.
BABA stock is undergoing some chart exhaustion, down 7.5% over the past month and off 2.3% in the last three months, underperforming both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ.
But my response was that it is inconceivable to expect Alibaba stock to keep ramping higher given the shares have nearly doubled this year.
Yes, there was some hand-holding and reassurance that the bull thesis remained intact at Alibaba but some volatility prior to the next bull leg higher should also be.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...