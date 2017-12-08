The global air purification systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005344/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global air purification systems market 2017-2021 under their heavy industry library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global air purification systems market segmentation by technology and end-user

Technavio's report on the global air purification systems market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, including high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), electrostatic precipitator, ozone generator, and others (activated carbon, pre-filters, ionic filters, and ultraviolet light air filters). High-efficiency particulate air is expected to account for the highest growth in the global air purification systems market as it is a highly effective technology and removes nearly 99.97% of the particles such as allergens, pollen, dust, dander, and other contaminants that pass through the filter.

Based on end-user, the global air purification systems market has been segmented into automotive, construction, industries, and healthcare. The automotive segment accounted for the maximum share of more than 26% in 2016. The magnitude and importance of air purification systems in the automobile industry exceed other industries. Air purification systems are used within the interiors of an automobile to maintain the indoor air quality.

"The interior of a car should be free from harmful dust particles, allergens, bacteria, and viruses. These pollutants can have potential side effects on the health of the occupants of the vehicle. Car air purifiers ensure that the harmful fine particles are eliminated, and they neutralize the toxic gaseous chemicals released either from the car's interior, plastics, or upholstery. Therefore, air purification systems help in maintaining the indoor air quality of automobiles. The growth in automotive production will increase the demand for air purification systems," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for unit operations research

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Air purification systems market: competitive vendor landscape

The global air purification systems market is diversified with the presence of international and regional vendors. Though several new vendors are entering the market, they find it difficult to compete with the existing global vendors with respect to product variety, quality, features, and services. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to increase in product portfolio, technological innovations, and strategic M&A.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing automotive market

Growth in commercial construction

Market challenges:

Regular maintenance of air purification systems

High market competition

Market trends:

Growing adoption of green buildings

Increasing adoption of stand-alone air purification systems

Get a sample copy of the global air purification systems market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing unit operations research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005344/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com