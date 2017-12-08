The "Exoskeleton Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Type (Powered and Passive), Mobility (Stationary and Mobile), Body Part (Lower, Upper, and Full Body), Vertical (Healthcare, Defense, and Industrial), and Geography Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The exoskeleton market is expected to reach USD 2,810.5 million by 2023 from USD 299.8 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 45.2% between 2017 and 2023. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from healthcare sector for robotic rehabilitation, advancement in robotic technologies, and huge investment for the development of exoskeleton technology. However, stringent government regulations pertaining to medical applications restrict the growth of the exoskeleton market.

The hardware components add major value to the overall exoskeleton cost; hence, the hardware segment accounted for a larger share of 88.8% of the overall exoskeleton market in 2016. Among different hardware components, control systems accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The market for powered exoskeletons is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2023. At present, powered exoskeletons are used mainly in the healthcare vertical to assist people with disabilities, but with the introduction of cost-effective system and because of its additional benefits over the passive ones, powered exoskeletons will find its way in several new verticals, ultimately resulting in the high growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Mobile exoskeletons accounted for a larger share of the overall exoskeleton market in 2016. The basic concept to use exoskeletons is to provide mobility to people, which can be achieved only by using mobile exoskeletons; hence, there is more demand for mobile exoskeletons than the stationary ones.

The market for full body exoskeletons is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This is mainly because of the growing interest of the government of various countries toward the development of full body exoskeletons owing to the advantages these exoskeletons provide in the defense sector. The security and defense sectors of several countries are investing heavily for the development of technology to further strengthen their security forces on borders.

Companies Mentioned

Atoun

B-Temia

Bionik Laboratories

Cyberdyne

DIH Technologies

Daiya Industry Co.

Ekso Bionics

Exhauss

Focal Meditech

Fourier Intelligence

Gobio Robot

Gogoa Mobility Solutions

Honda Motors

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Exoskeleton Market, By Component

7 Exoskeleton Market, By Type

8 Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility

9 Exoskeleton Market, By Body Part

10 Exoskeleton Market, By Vertical

11 Exoskeleton Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3z9zg/exoskeleton?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005386/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Orthopedic Devices