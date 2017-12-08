

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sandvik said it has signed an agreement to divest Hyperion to the US listed investment firm KKR at a price of SEK 4 billion.



Hyperion delivers advanced wear-resistant tools, applications and components in hard and super-hard materials. Hyperion, with approximately 1,400 employees, has in the last twelve months reported revenues of 3.2 billion SEK, representing 4% of Sandvik's total revenues.



The closing of the transaction is expected during the first half of 2018 and is subject to the approval of relevant authorities. Upon closing, the transaction will generate a capital gain to be reported in Sandvik's financial statements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX