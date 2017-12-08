The global automotive adaptive cruise control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two segments by vehicle type, including commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive adaptive cruise control market into the following regions:

EMEA

APAC

Americas

EMEA: largest automotive adaptive cruise control market

In 2016, it was observed that majority of accidents were caused by driver errors in EMEA. The adoption of advanced systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) would assist to reduce the fatalities. Due to the adoption of these systems, there has been a reduction of accidents by 40% in this region. The entire region is highly dependent on its commercial vehicle transportation network for transportation of goods and cost-efficient mode of passenger transport. Trucks deliver 75% of all goods carried over land in Europe. The commercial vehicle segment also forms the transportation mode for public services such as post and emergency services.

"The introduction of Euro IV has brought down the emissions substantially. The fuel consumption in trucks and the CO2 emissions have decreased by 60% since the past five decades. Over 10% of the world's commercial vehicles are manufactured in EU, and it is the preferred choice for commercial vehicle buyers across the globe. This is attributed to the fact that Europe's commercial vehicles that include trucks, buses, and vans, are known to be the safest, cleanest, and most advanced ones," says Ganesh Subramanian, a lead automotive electronics research expert from Technavio

Automotive adaptive cruise control market in APAC

Owing to the massive automotive production in India, China, Japan, and Australia, APAC is the fastest-growing market across the globe. Therefore, the growth of the ACC market would be high during the forecast period. However, APAC countries have high adoption of entry-level vehicles that do not have inbuilt ACC system. This might act as a hindrance to the market growth, and the market will require some time to grow at a significant rate.

Weak economic condition prevails in China and India, and this has resulted in the lesser adoption of these systems. Although the US will be the first country to deploy fully autonomous vehicles, China leads the deployment of technology in terms of volume. Therefore, though the country's current economic condition directly impacts the revenue of the OEMs, China's positive expression on the uptake of new technologies makes the country commercially attractive for several large multinationals.

Automotive adaptive cruise control market in the Americas

The market in the US is leading in terms of the adoption of advanced technologies such as ADAS, electronic braking system, and traction control system. The adoption rate of advanced systems is very high in the Americas as it has a large youth population with individuals aged less than 40 years, who are the early adopters of new technologies.

"In 2016, the US government has allotted USD 4 billion for the R&D on autonomous vehicles. The demand for semi-autonomous vehicles in the heavy commercial vehicle segment has increased. This is improvising the commercialization of truck platooning system. Additionally, it is observed that the number of electronic components per vehicle will also rise every year during the forecast period," says Ganesh

The top vendors in the global automotive adaptive cruise control market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

ZF Friedrichshafen

