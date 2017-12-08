Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-12-14
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 1047 SE0001149311 5.00 % 500 +/- 250 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 375 +/- 250
Settlement date 2017-12-18
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 14, 2017
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1047 and 375 SEK million in issue SGB 1057
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON DEC 14, 2017.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-12-14
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 1047 SE0001149311 5.00 % 500 +/- 250 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 375 +/- 250
Settlement date 2017-12-18
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 14, 2017
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1047 and 375 SEK million in issue SGB 1057
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON DEC 14, 2017.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se