Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2025

The "Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market, 2014-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global FISH imaging systems market is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report. Increasing R&D investments pertaining to in vitro diagnostics are expected to drive the Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market. Presence of government organizations, such as the European Diagnostic Manufacturers Association that focuses on development and growth of the in vitro diagnostics market in Europe, is also contributing to growth.
Furthermore, FISH imaging systems are gaining popularity in diagnostics for determination of suspected diseases caused by pathogens or bacteria. Increasing incidence of genetic diseases, such as lymphoma, solid tumors, leukemia, autism, and other developmental syndromes, is also expected to boost adoption. Growing penetration of fluoroscopy, microscopes, illuminators, and CCD cameras in testing for infectious diseases is expanding growth opportunities for these systems. Increasing prevalence of diseases with chromosomal aberrations, such as cancer and genetic abnormalities, as well as unmet diagnostic & clinical needs in developing countries, is anticipated to drive the market.
Moreover, increasing demand for rapid, sensitive, & accurate diagnostic techniques for validation of diseases, coupled with rising awareness, increase in healthcare expenditure, and extensive R&D for development of novel imaging systems are also expected to drive growth over the forecast period.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- Instruments held the largest market, whereas FISH imaging services are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
- At present, the market penetration of FISH imaging in cancer diagnostics is very high, hence the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for larger revenues
- Cancer diagnosis held the largest revenue share owing to increasing incidence of cancer, thus fueling adoption of FISH imaging systems
- Among end-use segments, companion diagnostics is expected to witness faster growth than research and diagnostic segments
- Diagnostic laboratories held the dominant position in 2016 as these systems are predominantly used in various clinical studies for visualization of precancerous lesions in cervical cancer, assessing risk of human papillomavirus, and for detection of leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, multiple myeloma, & chromosomal abnormalities
Companies Mentioned
- BIOVIEW
- West Medica Produktions- und Handels- GmbH
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioTek Instruments, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TissueGnostics GmbH
- Applied Spectral Imaging
- MetaSystems
- MR Solutions
