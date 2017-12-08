The "System in Package Market by Packaging Technology, Package Type, Packaging Method, Device, Application Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The system in package market is expected to grow from USD 5.79 billion in 2017 to USD 9.07 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2017-2023.

The key factors driving the growth of the system in package market are the development strategies such as product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships implemented by the players operating in the system in package market, growing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, and impact of Internet of Things (IoT). However, the major restraining factors for the growth of this market is the higher level of integration that leads to thermal issues.

The 3D IC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The compact structure of 3D IC packaging technology further increases its demand in various smart technologies. Moreover, the major factors driving the system in package market for 3D IC packaging technology include the highest interconnect density and greater space efficiencies in 3D IC compared with all other types of packaging technology such as 2D and 2.5 D.

Smartphones and tablets are observed to have the highest adoption among all the consumer electronic devices owing to their small form factor and better performance requirements to operate at a higher bandwidth. As a result, many ICs need to be incorporated into a single chip module for reducing the board space while considering cost and the overall time-to-market. In addition, consumer electronics products, such as mobile phones, tablets, netbook PCs, digital video cameras, and gaming controllers are adopting the advanced architecture. These products address features that increase the demand for miniaturized electronic devices with improved performance in consumer electronics. Owing to these factors, the consumer electronics application expected to hold the largest share of the overall system in package market in 2017.

Companies Mentioned

Amkor Technology

ASE Group

Chipbond Technology

Chipmos Technologies

FATC

Intel

JCET

Powertech Technology

Samsung Electronics

Spil

Texas Instruments

Unisem

UTAC (Global A&T Electronics)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 SiP Market, By Packaging Technology

7 SiP Market, By Package Type

8 SiP Market, By Packaging Method

9 SiP Market, By Device

10 SiP Market, By Application

11 SiP Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

