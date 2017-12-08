At the request of Scout Gaming Group AB (publ), 559119-1316 Scout Gaming Group AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from December 11, 2017.



The company has 12 383 455 shares as per today's date.



Short name: SCOUT ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 12 383 455 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010521153 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147064 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559119-1316 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5700 Travel & Leisure -----------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46707830772.