AS LHV Group will close the list of investors for interest payment on their bonds (trading code: LHVB072524A*, ISIN code: EE3300110550) on December 19, 2017 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



The amount of interest to be paid per one security is 906.25 euros. Intrest payment will be processed in accordance with the bond issue terms and deadlines. Quarterly interest payment (with annual interest rate of 7.25%) is made on December 20, 2017. If needed, AS LHV Group will withhold 20% income tax from the payment in the total amount of 181.25 euros.



Priit Rum Communication Manager Phone: +372 502 0786 Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee